On Centre's direction, we are sending samples of Covid positive cases for genomic sequencing: Karnataka Health Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): In the wake of new variants being found in other countries, Union Health Ministry has directed states to send samples of all new Covid cases for genomic sequencing and we have already taken measures to implement the same, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases.

"China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore we need to focus on booster dose coverage. Measures have been taken to send samples for genomic sequencing to trace new variants as per the centre's guidelines. A high-level meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the next steps," said Dr K.Sudhakar.

He further added that certain precautionary measures need to be taken in the wake of the global situation since Karnataka has a high inflow of international passengers.

"We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. Karnataka has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there. While we have achieved 100 per cent coverage in two doses, the precautionary dose is yet to be taken by a lot of people," he said.



He further appealed to the citizens to get their booster shots.

"The centre is constantly monitoring the global situation and we are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard," he said.

With the recent spike in Covid cases in China and other countries, health experts across the nation urged people to follow the covid protocols. Though they have assured, India is safe as of now, people have to be cautious, they reminded.

He added, "We are keeping a close watch and monitoring the newly registered positive cases as any new variant is showing up or not." (ANI)

