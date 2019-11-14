On Children's Day, President interacts with student innovators of Atal Tinkering Labs

On Children's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind interacting with student innovators of Atal Tinkering Labs in Delhi on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday interacted with student innovators of Atal Tinkering Labs and said he was impressed by their ideas and wished them success.
"Interacted with some of the most promising student innovators of Atal Tinkering Labs. Impressed by their ideas and the zeal to find solutions to some of the problems that we face today. My best wishes to them. May they succeed in their endeavours," read a tweet from the President of India.Earlier in the day, the President met and interacted with young students from the across the country on the occasion. He also gave chocolates to them and wished them a very happy and healthy life.

"Delighted to meet and interact with young students from across the country on Children's Day. May their energy and enthusiasm guide them to achieve their dreams and lead a happy and healthy life. My best wishes to all children on this day," the President of India tweeted.In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.
Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After Nehru passed away in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.
On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events. (ANI)

