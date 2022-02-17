On contempt petition, Delhi HC issued notice to Law Secretary, other officials of Centre

New Delhi [India], February 17(ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice on the plea seeking initiation of Contempt of Court proceedings against the Law Secretary of India and other officials of different departments of the Union of India for allegedly non-compliance of a court order regarding several appointments in the Law and Justice Ministry.

The Bench of Justice Najmi Waziri in an order passed on February 14, sought responses of Law Secretary and Additional Secretary of Law and Justice Ministry, Secretary and additional secretary of DoPT and secretary UPSC. The bench listed the matter for May 24, 2022 and asked the respondents to file a compliance affidavit/ reply in the matter.

According to the petition, the matter pertains to the appointment of five direct recruitments of Joint Secretary and Legal Advisors in the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice through UPSC.



As per the Petition, the UPSC had declared the result on February 17 and had recommended the name of five candidates for the appointment but no appointment letters were issued. Aggrieved with the delay caused in the appointment, the recommended candidates filed a Petition in Delhi High Court for directions to the Union of India through Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Secretary, DoPT and Secretary, UPSC to issue appointment letters to the petitioners as Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice for issuing the appointment letter.

The High Court order dated July 26, 2021 in the matter, had directed the Union of India to give effect to the result declared by the UPSC at the earliest, though not later than six weeks.

Petitioner Ashutosh Mishra through Advocates Rahul Tyagi, Hitendra Nath and Aashish stated that despite the specific directions issued by the Court and knowledge thereof and followed by representations, acceptance of the offer of appointment and all further information submitted by the petitioner, the above-stated order dated July 26, 2021 passed by the court has deliberately and willfully not been implemented so far by the Respondents, alleged the petitioner. (ANI)

