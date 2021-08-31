On continuing as Goa Congress chief, Girish Chodankar thanks Sonia Gandhi

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 30 (ANI): After Congress announced that Girish Chodankar will continue as the president of Goa Congress on Monday, he expressed gratitude to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi for continuing trust in him.

"I am thankful to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for continuing with her trust on me to continue as President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee," he said in an official statement.

He also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his advise to build the party in Goa.

"I thank our leader Rahul Gandhi for his support, guidance and advise to build the Congress Party in Goa," he said.



Chodankar also thanked other senior members of the party P Chidambaram, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the appointment of Aleixo Sequeira as the Working President of the Congress Party. I assure him of my full support and co-operation to strengthen the organisation," he added.

Thanking the people of Goa, he said, "I thank all the Congress Functionaries and the People of Goa who always expressed their views in the interest of Goa and Congress Party. Their valuable inputs by way of constructive suggestions as well as criticism helped me to learn and take corrective actions for making my party more strong."

Earlier today, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee, KC Venugopal, stated in his press release that the Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the continuance of Girish Chodankar as the Goa Congress president and Digambar Kamat as the CLP leader.

It was also stated that the Congress president has appointed Alexio Sequeira as the working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

