'On-Demand' COVID testing to be conducted in all districts: Bihar official

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): 'On-demand testing' has started in 25 hospitals of Patna as well as through 5 mobile vans and the same will commence in all the districts of Bihar by Tuesday, said Anupam Kumar, Secretary in the Department of Information and Public Relations on Sunday.

Kumar said that all patients with corona symptoms will be given an on-demand antigen testing free of cost.

"On-demand antigen testing has been started in 25 hospitals and 5 mobile vans in Patna. A total of 808 people were screened in Patna yesterday, antigen test of 305 corona infection patients was also conducted. This type of COVID-19 testing has been initiated at 8 centres in Gaya and at 6 Centres in Muzaffarpur," Kumar said.

"This facility of testing will be started in all districts on the lines of Patna by Tuesday. Antigen testing facility will be started in subdivision hospitals in all districts by Tuesday," the official added.

To conduct the on-demand test, adequate testing kits especially antigen test kits have been made available in all districts.

As many as 1,412 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 26,379.

"A total of 16,597 patients have been cured so far. The present number of active patients of COVID-19 is 9,602. The recovery percentage of corona patients in Bihar is 62.91," tweeted the health department. (ANI)

