On Gandhi Jayanti locomotives painted with Bapu's picture to chug out from Mumbai's CSMT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Central Railway is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary by painting diesel locomotives with Bapu's picture in the backdrop of the colours of the national flag.

The work of painting these locomotives began about two months ago, read a release by Central Railways.

A total of 15 diesel locomotives have been painted till now and the work to paint seven more locomotives is in progress. The painting work is being conducted in the normal course of the work done at the locomotive shed.

"Mahatma Gandhiji or Bapu is the Father of the Nation who gave us the concepts of "Swachhata" and "Ahimsa". We have, on behalf of Central Railway, paid tribute to the Mahatma," Chintaman Donde the painter involved in the work said.

These locomotives will be decorated and attached to trains that will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on October 2, in honour of the Mahatma's birth anniversary on October 2. (ANI)

