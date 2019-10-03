On Gandhi Jayanti: UP decides to release 150 convicts who have completed the sentence

UP govt has decided to release 150 convicts lodged in different jails across state
ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:24 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to release 150 convicts lodged in different jails across the state, who have completed their sentence but cannot be released due to the non-payment of monetary penalty.
As per the order inmates lodged in district jails of Ghaziabad, Rampur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bijnor, Aligarh, Bahraich, Khiri, Kanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Sultanpur, Meerut, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Mirzapur, Baghpat, Maharajganj, Hardoi, Moradabad, Bareilly, Raebareli, etc., would be released.
"On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it has been decided to release 150 convicts lodged in different jails. Those convicts who have completed the sentence given by the court but could not be released due to non-payment of a monetary fine, are being identified and would be released," read the order. (ANI)

