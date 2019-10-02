Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar announcing the ban on single-use plastic on Wednesday.
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar announcing the ban on single-use plastic on Wednesday.

On Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Jamia Millia Islamia goes plastic-free

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was declared plastic-free from Wednesday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to shun single-use plastic.
The items banned in the university campus include plastic bottles, cups, glasses, polythene bags and plastic stuff less than 50 microns (in width), plates, cups and straws. Cutlery and other decorative items made from Styrofoam (thermocol) have also been banned.
Announcing the ban on single-use plastic, Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar administered the pledge to the staff and students not to use plastic and keep the campus clean.
All the offices in the university have been communicated to strictly follow the ban order and violators will be slapped a fine of Rs 500.
Akhtar asked everyone not to use plastic and to motivate others also not to do so. She suggested that better alternatives for plastic should be looked for.
After the announcement, JMI Registrar AP Siddiqui, along with teachers and students started a cleanliness drive in the campus using brooms. They collected waste in dustbins.
The Vice-Chancellor also flagged off seven groups of students comprising of NSS and NCC volunteers who will visit nearby localities to spread the message of not using plastic in their day to day life and cleanliness.
Meanwhile, an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi was also opened today in Dr. Zakir Husain Library of the university in which rare letters written by the Father of the Nation in English and Urdu to Dr MA Ansari, one of the founders and Chancellor of JMI, his daughter Zohra Ansari and others associated with the university during its formation days are on display.
Apart from this, there are several rare pictures and books on Mahatma Gandhi.
The exhibition will remain open till October 12, excepting holidays and Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Haryana: Khattar slams Congress, says 'party no more relevant now!'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Haryana CM Manohar Khattar gave a call for 'Congress-mukt Bharat', while stating that the party has become irrelevant in present time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:41 IST

Haryana polls: Congress workers protest against giving tickets...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Miffed over the distribution of tickets ahead of the Harayana Assembly elections, scores of Congress workers staged a protest outside the residence of party interim president Sonia Gandhi here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:41 IST

150th Gandhi Jayanti: Ludhiana carries out peace march to spread...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A peace march was carried out on Wednesday from Guru Nanak Stadium to Rose Garden to spread awareness about plastic ban, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:36 IST

AIIMS take pledge to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle plastic waste

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise people against single-use plastic. To do so the institution has coined slogan- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:31 IST

Haryana: 83 polling booths identified as 'critical

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Eighty-three polling stations in Haryana have been identified as "critical" while a total of 2, 923 polling stations in various places across the state have been declared as "vulnerable" for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:29 IST

Karnataka: Hobbyist uses chalk pencils to create micro Mahatma Gandhis!

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A 25-year-old man from Shivamogga has found a unique way to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by carving out micro size Gandhi statues out of chalk pencils.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:25 IST

Gandhi Jayanti: CISF, DMRC organise cleanliness drive at Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A joint cleanliness drive was organised by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff at metro stations in the national capital on Wednesday to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:22 IST

BJP never followed principles of Gandhi, says Akhilesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to make great leaders their own despite never having followed them or their principles.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:15 IST

36-hour long special UP assembly session begins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in which a 36-hour marathon discussion on development goals for the state will be held began on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:07 IST

Odisha govt sanctions Rs 40 cr for land acquisition around...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 40 crore for land acquisition in connection with the development of a 'Heritage Security Zone' around the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:06 IST

Night traffic ban on NH-766 to continue: Yeddyurappa

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday announced that ban on plying of vehicles through Bandipur forest area during the night will continue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:02 IST

Andhra: Lanka Dinakar questions state govt over estimated excise revenue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged failure to impose the proposed liquor ban in the state.

Read More
iocl