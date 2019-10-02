On Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Jamia Millia Islamia goes plastic-free

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was declared plastic-free from Wednesday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to shun single-use plastic.

The items banned in the university campus include plastic bottles, cups, glasses, polythene bags and plastic stuff less than 50 microns (in width), plates, cups and straws. Cutlery and other decorative items made from Styrofoam (thermocol) have also been banned.

Announcing the ban on single-use plastic, Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar administered the pledge to the staff and students not to use plastic and keep the campus clean.

All the offices in the university have been communicated to strictly follow the ban order and violators will be slapped a fine of Rs 500.

Akhtar asked everyone not to use plastic and to motivate others also not to do so. She suggested that better alternatives for plastic should be looked for.

After the announcement, JMI Registrar AP Siddiqui, along with teachers and students started a cleanliness drive in the campus using brooms. They collected waste in dustbins.

The Vice-Chancellor also flagged off seven groups of students comprising of NSS and NCC volunteers who will visit nearby localities to spread the message of not using plastic in their day to day life and cleanliness.

Meanwhile, an exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi was also opened today in Dr. Zakir Husain Library of the university in which rare letters written by the Father of the Nation in English and Urdu to Dr MA Ansari, one of the founders and Chancellor of JMI, his daughter Zohra Ansari and others associated with the university during its formation days are on display.

Apart from this, there are several rare pictures and books on Mahatma Gandhi.

The exhibition will remain open till October 12, excepting holidays and Saturday. (ANI)

