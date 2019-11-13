On Gurpurab, JP Nadda offer prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda offered prayers at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here on Tuesday on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Several other leaders, including New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, accompanied Nadda and paid obeisance at the holy shrine.

"I am obliged to visit Bangla Sahib on the occasion of 550th Prakash Purb. I wish all a very happy Gurpurab. On this occasion, we hope that everyone walk on the path of Guru Nanak Ji and the society lives in peace," he told reporters here.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)