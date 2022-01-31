On his superannuation, Lt Gen CP Mohanty lays wreath at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff on Monday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on his superannuation.

Mohanty assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 1, 2021.

Lt Gen CP Mohanty, an alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on 12 June 1982.

In a career spanning four decades, the General officer served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles and tenanted a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He commanded a battalion on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the North East.





He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades: first on the Line of Actual Control and later on, the multinational UN Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Later, he commanded the Rangiya based Division in a counter-insurgency environment and the Sikkim-based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident.

The General officer also has a unique distinction of commanding two Administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General and Uttar Bharat Area as a Lieutenant General.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course Secunderabad and the National Defence College New Delhi, the General Officer's staff and instructional assignments include an instructional tenure at NDA, Brigade Major of an Armoured Brigade, Military Advisor in Seychelles, Colonel Military Secretary (Selection) in the MS Branch, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theatre and Director General, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement. (ANI)





