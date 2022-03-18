On Holi, Harish Rawat tries his hands at playing 'dholak'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): Holi celebrations for veteran Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat began with gusto on Friday as he tried his hands at playing 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Raipur, Dehradun.

Rawat, while sitting on a chair, joyously beat the dholak as people gathered around him. He shared the video on Twitter.

"Best wishes from me and my family on the occasion of Holi, a festival of happiness, brotherhood and colours. Holi is the festival of victory of good over evil. This festival spreads joy and glee and at the same time gives strength to the spirit of brotherhood in the society," Rawat tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).



Meanwhile, Uttarakhand caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also celebrating Holi in Dehradun.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

