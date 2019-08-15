Harshpal Singh speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Harshpal Singh speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

On Independence Day, a CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:22 IST

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the 73rd Independence Day, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.
Singh, a Deputy Commandant in the CRPF has won five gallantry awards since 2004 when he joined the CRPF.
"On September 12, 2018, we received an input that three JeM had fired at a police post and forged into a nearby jungle. With an aim to hunt them down, our team, along with the local police, launched a cordon and search operation in the area," said Singh, reminiscing the incident, which took place near the Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu's Jhajjar-Kotli.
The team took a sigh of relief when an informer told them that the terrorists were hiding in a house, with only a door and grilled window.
"We were relieved as the house had only one exit. The next morning, as we were advancing towards the spot, we got fired upon. As we had no cover, we crawled all the way through to the house, from where they were firing. Next, we decided that one of us would go forward and do targetted firing at the door of the house to detest them from coming out of it," said Singh.
As a commander, Singh advanced and took cover behind a tree. "As I started firing, one of the terrorists, standing behind the door, got hit," he added.
As Singh, along with the team was contemplating what to do next, a bullet hit his shoulder. Unfazed by the bleeding, he decided to stay at the spot and fire at the door.
"Had I left the spot at that point, the terrorists would have caused collateral damage to the people of the village," said Singh, with a gleaming smile.
As a last measure, they threw 2-3 grenades at us, which fell 8-10 metres away from me. My left side got badly injured and I started bleeding profusely, he recalled.
"I came out of the cover of the tree and fired at the door again and killed the second terrorist. Later, another team took cover and killed the third terrorist. No villagers were hurt and the operation was completed," Singh said.
Harshpal Singh, who is the only CRPF Personnel to be awarded Kirti Chakra, thanked his team members for trusting in him during the counter-terrorist operation.
Singh has won several gallantry awards and is currently posted in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.
In 2008, he received his first award for neutralising five Naxals in Hazaribagh area.
In 2014, he killed a Naxal with two lakh bounty on his head in Chhattisgarh's Kunti area. In 2015, he was awarded Police Medal (Gallantry) for killing the Naxal Zonal Commander in Kunti. Later that year, he was accorded CM medal from in Jharkhand. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:58 IST

PM Modi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:42 IST

PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

Karnataka floods: Death toll mounts to 61

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:44 IST

BJ MLA slams Owaisi for his remarks on abrogation of Article 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP Telangana lawmaker Thakur Raja Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of its special status.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:34 IST

Researchers at IIT Hyderabad, NIT Jalandhar make bone implant...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A team of researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar have developed a process by which bone implant materials can be synthesized from the eggshells.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:15 IST

Andhra CM writes to Jal Shakti ministry seeking assistance for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking assistance for the proposed scheme to link Godavari and Krishna rivers to provide water for irrigation, drin

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:48 IST

Double-decker train between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With an aim to serve the increasing number of commuters on the Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada route, a special double-decker train will become soon become operational later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Vizag: 2 primary school teachers held for molesting students

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two primary school teachers for allegedly molesting two students inside the premises of the institution in Visakhapatnam's Peddipalem village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:44 IST

Rare footage of 1945 Simla Conference now in NFAI collection

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day tomorrow, a rare footage of historic Simla Conference held in 1945, has been received by National Film Archive of India (NFAI), an official statement informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:39 IST

Rajasthan: NCB officials seize 855.45 kg poppy straw, two drug...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur Zonal unit, seized 855.45 kg poppy straw on Tuesday during an operation launched on specific information, near Arania village, Bhilwara district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:34 IST

'Smart School Policy' for upliftment of govt schools by next...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): School Education and Public Works Minister of Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla said that the state government is soon implementing a smart school policy, which will revamp almost all the government schools of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:19 IST

Lt Gen YK Joshi flags off mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, on Wednesday flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II in the Ladakh region.

Read More
iocl