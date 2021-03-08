On International Women's Day, Delhi Police to celebrate contribution, achievements of female staff

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's day this year, the Delhi Police would celebrate the contribution and achievements of the female staff, said Meenu Choudhary, Traffic Joint Commissioner of Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday

The police announced yesterday that all major traffic regulation duties shall be carried out by the female staff of the traffic units on March 8, which is celebrated as the International Women's Day.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "There are many female staff in the team and they are working on various posts. They at posted at field duties and VVIP duties."

"On the occasion of Women's day, we want to celebrate the contribution and achievements of our female staff. Maximum women staff will be carrying their duties at all the posts like regular days," Choudhary said.

"There are 49 important regulation points in the national capital. All these major traffic regulation points shall be regulated by the female staff on Monday. Male staff will be present in an assisting role," she said.



According to an order issued by the office of Commissioner of Delhi Police yesterday, all the police control room (PCR) vans shall have female staff either as the van in-charge or assistant.

"All the police stations shall have female cops as Duty officer. Male staff may remain in assisting role only," the statement said.

Delhi police has 13 per cent of its strength made up of women officers and staff.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge' (ANI)

