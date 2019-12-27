On its foundation day, Congress to hold flag marches to spread message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Congress on Friday announced that the party will hold flag marches throughout the country on its foundation day, to spread the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'.

The party will also hoist its flag at AICC headquarters on its foundation day, at 9:30 am on December 28.

"We will also read the Preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will join the program in Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, with other senior leaders participating in their respective states," said KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, in a statement.

While commenting on the uproar over the issue of NRC/CAA, Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in "characteristic doublespeak" and said that the government is now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through National Population Register (NPR).

He also claimed that the protestors were attacked by police indiscriminately and there were "cases of deaths due to police firing at many places".

"The CAA proposes to flout the guarantees of Article 14, in contravention of the Constitution of India," he added.

He further said that "the government has put itself in a bind on these issues with the Prime Minister and Home Minister making contradictory statements on different occasions."

"Congress party will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the constitution of India and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom," he added. (ANI)

