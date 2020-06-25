On June 22 China had assured to move back its troops from front to depth areas: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Chinese side had given assurance on June 22 that they will move back troops from the front to the depth areas, sources said.

In this regard, some troops and vehicles were moved back by them in the Galwan area, they added.

On June 22, the meeting between Indian Army's 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart took place at Moldo after which there has been a consensus for mutual disengagement.

The commander-level talks were held after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off and 10 Indian soldiers also were held captive and later released. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Following the face-off, China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met in Beijing on June 16.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held telephonic talks with Wang on June 17 and conveyed that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties."

India on Wednesday conveyed its concern to China on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh including on the violent face off in Galwan valley area on June 15 and emphasised that "both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control". (ANI)

