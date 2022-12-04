On Navy Day, Eastern Naval Command pays homage to bravehearts

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): As part of Navy Day celebrations, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to service personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in various actions including the 1971 War.

A floral wreath was placed by Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta AVSM, YSM, VSM FOC-in-C ENC at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial at Visakhapatnam.

Wreaths were also placed by Dr Mallikarajuna, District Collector, Ch Srikanth, Commissioner of Police and Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd), President Navy Foundation.

On this occasion, all the personnel of the ENC rededicate themselves to the service of the country and to protect the vast maritime boundaries and the national assets off the Eastern Seaboard.

Top brass of the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday paid homage at the National War Memorial and commemorated the achievement of bombing and destroying Karachi harbour in Operation Trident during the 1971 War against Pakistan, according to the Defence officials.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar were among the officials who paid their homage on the occasion of Navy Day.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day, every year, to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Navy Day and said that the force while "steadfastly" protecting the nation has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on Navy Day, saying the nation is proud of the Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.

"Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

He also shared a video from the Indian Navy with the tweet showcasing the combat-ready capability of the Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar recalled and paid tributes to the bravehearts of India for the supreme sacrifice they made in protecting the nation.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our National Interests and to remain a #CombatReady #Credible #Cohesive & #FutureProof Force. We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our Bravehearts & gratitude to our veterans," Spokesperson Indian Navy tweeted quoting Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar as saying.

This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (ANI)

