On Neasden Temple's silver jubilee, PM Modi says, 'it has been at forefront of community service initiatives'

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): On the occasion of Neasden Temple's silver jubilee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the temple has been at the forefront of many community service initiatives and it has inspired people to work for humanity.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi posted pictures of his visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London - popularly known as the Neasden Temple.



"Neasden Temple marks its silver jubilee. The Temple has been at the forefront of many community service initiatives. It has brought people together and inspired them to work for humanity," PM Modi tweeted.

"When I was Gujarat CM, I had the honour of visiting the Temple. #Neasdentemple25 #LM25," he added. (ANI)