On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, Puducherry CM gifts onion to party workers

Puducherry [India], Dec 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's 73rd birthday on Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy gifted one kilogram of onion each to party workers here.

Narayanasamy strongly criticised the onion prices across the country.

Sonia Gandhi's birthday was celebrated at the Puducherry State Congress Party office. Narayanasamy cut a cake and fed it to the ministers and legislators.

He also urged the central government to take immediate steps to reduce onion prices. (ANI)