On Valentine's Day, Bajrang Dal workers vandalise decorations in malls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A group of people claiming to be workers of the Bajrang Dal on Friday vandalised the Valentine's Day decorations in malls and stores across the city.

"Bajrang Dal activists have asked all the lovers they found at various places not to celebrate Valentine's Day because it is not our culture. They were also asked to pay tributes to the Pulwama martyrs instead of celebrating Valentine's Day," Subhash Chander, State Co-Convenor Bajrang Dal told ANI.

The workers of the outfit took out rallies at various places in the city and protested at malls, restaurants and stores. They were also seen raising the slogan 'Stop celebrating Valentines' Day'. (ANI)

