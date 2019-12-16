On Vijay Diwas, PM Modi says history made by Armed Forces will remain inscribed in golden letters

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cherished the courage and valour of Indian soldiers and said that the history created by Indian Armed Forces will remain inscribed in golden letters.

"I bow in reverence to the bravery, courage and valour of Indian soldiers. The history that was made by our Armed Forces in 1971 war will remain inscribed in golden letters," tweeted Narendra Modi.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan. (ANI)