On Vijaya Dashami, Telangana CM KCR performs vehicle and Ayudha Pujas

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao performed Vehicle Puja and Ayudha Puja at his official residence here.

KCR with his family members performed Puja on Tuesday at Nalla Pochamma Temple in the Pragati Bhavan premises.

After the puja the Chief Minister and his family members, the Chief Minister greeted his family members and employees.

KCR's wife Shobha Chandrashekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao, daughter-in-law Shailima, grandson Himanshu, daughter Kavita, son-in-law Anil Kumar, officers, staff and others participated in the puja. (ANI)

