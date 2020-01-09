On visit to China, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh calls on Commander of PLA Ground Forces

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, who is on a five-day visit to China called on General Han Weiguo, Commander of the PLA Ground Forces.

"Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander is on a strategically significant five-day visit to China," an official statement said.

"In a historic meeting, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh called on General Han Weiguo, Commander of the PLA Ground Forces," the statement informed.

The two General discussed issues having strategic ramifications to include regional security environment, joint training, and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the borders.

The Northern Army Commander is leading a high-level military delegation which will hold talks with top Generals of the People's Liberation Army, as well as visit vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi, and Shanghai to exchange views on measures for furthering peace and tranquillity.

"The visit comes close on the heels of Joint Military Exercise 'Hand-in-Hand 2019' recently held between the two Nations in the Eastern Theatre in Meghalaya. There has been a marked increase in mutual co-ordination between Armies of both the countries and a will to foster friendly relations between them," the statement said.

Lieutenant General Ranbir's visit is the second-ever such visit by Northern Army Commander to China, earlier being in 2015.

The statement stressed that the visit will serve as a milestone by cementing the mutual ties between the two countries and will achieve the twin aims of high-level military co-operation and stabilizing the sensitive borders of both the countries. (ANI)

