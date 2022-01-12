On western front, there is increase in concentration of terrorists: Army chief Gen Naravane

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that as far as the western front is concerned, there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads and there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control.

The army chief said, "On the western front, there is an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads and there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the LAC. This once exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour."

Addressing the media persons on Tuesday, Gen Naravane said, "If you recall the situation as it existed last January, there have been positive developments both along our northern and western borders. On the northern borders, we have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time, engaging with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) through dialogue."

"After persistent joint efforts, mutual disengagement has occurred at many locations of which I have been telling you from time to time. So, that definitely is a positive development that has happened over the last one year. As we speak, the 14th round of the Core Commander talks are underway and I am hopeful that you should see further development in the days ahead," he added.

"While there has been a partial disengagement, the threat has by no means reduced and the host level are more or less the same. From our side, it has been enhanced. The threat assessment and internal deliberations that we have carried out from time to time have resulted in some reorganisation and realignment of the same in keeping with our army's mandate of ensuring our territorial integrity," the army chief said.

Gen Naravane said, "This also caters to the major augmentation that has taken in the PLA forces and their infrastructure. While we will continue to deal with PLA in a firm and resolute manner, necessary safeguards are in place to take care of any contingency."

The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China are currently underway.

The 14th round of Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) talks between India and China is taking place on January 12 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side at 09:30 AM (IST). The Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue for resolving the remaining friction areas, said Indian Army officials.

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff. So far, 13 rounds of talks have been held. (ANI)