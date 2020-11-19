On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of Toilet 4 All: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India strengthens its resolve for toilets for all and the country has seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of countrymen.

"On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.





To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage, Prime Minister Modi, in 2014, launched the Swachh Bharat Mission.



Till date, 10,71,07,461 toilets have been built across India since the mission started, according to the government. (ANI)

