Onake Obavva Corporation to come up for women's welfare: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): A special program for women will be created in the next budget in the name of Onake Obavva and a corporation will be set up in her name, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Speaking after inaugurating Veera Vanithe Onake Obavva here on Sunday, the CM said, "A women's college will be started in her name and 80-acre land will be given to the community in the name of Onake Obavva trust. Besides, study chairs will be established in universities to study the life and achievements of Obavva. Employment and land ownership problems of the community will be resolved."

He said all the communities have made contributions in the development of Karnataka and the government has given impetus to education and employment of the communities.

"For the sake of students, the government is constructing the hostels in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kanaka Dasaru. Steps have been taken to create employment opportunities in all 224 Assembly constituencies. The empowerment of weaker sections will be done through education and employment," said Bommai.

He said they have grown up by listening to the stories of Onake Obavva.



"Achieving something great without power is a very rare quality. Obavanna dedicated her life for the sake of the nation and her sacrifice must be written in history in golden words. She performed the duty of a wife towards her husband and killed the enemies who had surrounded the fort. Women who are identified as 'Abale' participated in the freedom struggle and proved themselves as 'Sabale'. This community has developed patriotism, sacrifice and duty-bound. The supreme sacrifice and ideology of Obavva must be made known to the current generation. In this view, the government has decided to hold Onake Obavva day," said the Chief Minister.

He further said that if democracy is surviving in this country despite having hundreds of castes and communities it is because of the Constitution.

"I am a staunch believer in the ideology of Buddha, Basava, Valmiki and Ambedkar. All these great personalities are inspirations while making decisions. The Constitution mentions equal opportunity. If democracy is surviving in this country despite having hundreds of castes and communities it is because of the Constitution. This is because of Dr Ambedkar. One who follows Ambedkar's principles and ideology is a real patriot. This community has given a number of leaders. There is no dearth of capacity in this community but lacked opportunity and required an equal opportunity," Bommai added.



Sri Basava Nagadeva Swamiji, Jnana Prakasha Swamiji, Vijay Mahantesha Swamiji, Basavalinga Murthy Swamiji, MLAs Nehru Olekar, Tippareddy, Chandrappa, Gulihatti Shekar, Poornima, N Mahesh, Cheluvadi Narayanaswamy, Naveen, retired IAS officer Shivaram and others were present. (ANI)

