Onam represents pluralistic spirit of Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam and said it represents the pluralistic spirit of Kerala.

"Onam celebrates the spirit of equality and unity. It represents the pluralistic spirit of Kerala. I'm glad to have experienced this joy up-close and personal. Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Onam," Wayanad MP wrote in a Facebook post.

He also shared a video message to wish Malayalees on the occasion of Thiruvonam.



"To every single Malayalees those in Kerala, those in rest of India and those outside India, I would like to wish you a happy Thiruvonam. It is a very important festival for you. It is a day of happiness, joy and of introspection and I would like to thank you for allowing me to be part of this. I also have to thank you for everything you have shown me about Kerala, about yourselves, about the wonderful spirit that you have and about the people of India. I hope you have a joyous and wonderful day," he said in a video message.

Earlier, during his three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala from August 16 to August 18, Rahul Gandhi had onasadya with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (old age home) at Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar.

The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

