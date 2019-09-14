Ajay Bahadur Singh speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI
Ajay Bahadur Singh speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI

Once a tea-seller, now this Odisha resident helps underprivileged in qualifying MBBS entrance

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:51 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): City resident Ajay Bahadur Singh is teaching 19 students from poor families in the current batch to help them crack the NEET exam in order to qualify for admission in medical colleges.
47-year-old Singh's initiative is modeled along the lines of Super 30, a record-setting program run by the acclaimed mathematician Anand Kumar.
Like Super 30, his efforts have also proved successful in past, as 14 students from his 2018-19 batch, cracked the NEET exam this year. Earlier in 2018, 18 out of 20 students qualified for the exams.
Singh wanted to become a doctor but he couldn't fulfil his dream. So, instead, he started 'Zindagi' foundation in 2017 to help the underprivileged students, who aim to become doctors.
"I was preparing for MBBS when my father fell critically ill. We had to sell off almost everything and I had to sell tea for earnings. Therefore I decided to help children like me. I bear their expenses for food, lodging and stationery through whatever I earn," he said.
In 2018 results, 18 out of 20 of his students qualified the NEET exam and 12 students got the admission in medical college. In 2019 results, 14 students had qualified.
Rekha Rani, one of 19 students who are currently studying at Zindagi foundation aspires to become a doctor one day.
"My father works as daily wage labour. I have studied till Class 12 at a government school. I aspire to become a doctor. But my family's financial condition is not feasible to afford any coaching. I learned about Zindagi foundation. I will work hard and will get admission in medical college," Rani told ANI.
Singh hopes that he will start this project in other places as well.
"Odisha is my 'Karmabhoomi', I have started a project here. Now I will try to set up another project at my birthplace in Deoghar, Jharkhand," he said. (ANI)

