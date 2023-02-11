Once fat and a freak weighing 130 kgs, this man is now one of Kashmir's fittest

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): A gym trainer in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar shares his experience of how the gym became a second home to him after his limb was broken in an accident, nearly a decade ago.

In 2012, Muzeen Firdoous from Shivpora BB Cantt Srinagar met with an accident where his right lower limb was fractured due to which he had to undergo several surgeries and the constant bed rest for more than a year made him obese as he had put on around 130 kgs.

Speaking about his determination to reduce the excessive fat and get back into shape, Firdoous expressed that people used to body shame him by calling him a fat, ugly, dumb, freak, and a lot more, as he was not able to walk properly because of his weight.

"I was not able to walk properly because of the weight and on top of everything, wherever I would go, people would fat shame me. I was constantly harassed for my weight as people used to call me fat, ugly, dumb, freak and so on," he said adding that he found regular gymming as one of the helpful ways to reduce weight and hence finally started exercising there.

This was when Firdoous used to spend most of his time in the gym working out on his body and eventually all his hard work and efforts showed results and he became one of the fittest people here. He is known for his amazingly fit physique.



Firdoous too has his own share of ups and downs as he mentioned that he faced a lot of societal and peer pressure, and called the phase after the accident 'the toughest of his life'.

"It was really difficult to fix a person broken with a lack of confidence. But, I really thank God and my family and best friend who always motivated and pushed me up to reach newer heights," he said.

Muzeen Firdoous is now one of the most preferred trainers and a recognized fitness consultant in Kashmir for varied health aspects such as weight training, body transformation, diet management, and nutritional guidance.

He has trained hundreds of people and provides online training to them. He has also trained people in the metropolitan cities of the country.

"When a person approaches me, I first ask them about their goals and then make them do an assignment of their blood work, body measurements (height, weight) and so on. It gives me a clear idea of what their body needs and what do I have to work on and then, accordingly I provide them with a diet plan and a workout routine. Once their body starts reacting to the plan in a week or two, I then modify it," he stated.

Later, he also mentioned how he keeps his clients motivated and prepares their diet and exercise chart accordingly. (ANI)

