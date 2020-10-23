Once ready, we will provide Covid-19 vaccine free to everybody in Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that his government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to all the people in the state free of cost, once it is ready.



Addressing media in Pudukkottai district of the state, Palaniswami said, "Once the COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost."

The Tamil Nadu chief minister's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine comes after the BJP in its manifesto for the Bihar ahead of polls in the state promised free Covid vaccination for all in Bihar.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had released the BJP's manifesto for the three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost. (ANI)

