Once seen as criminal state, UP is now considered growth engine of country: BJP leader Nitin Agarwal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh MLA Nitin Agarwal on Sunday, said that the state of Uttar Pradesh, which was seen as a criminal state before 2017, is now considered as the growth engine of the country.

Talking to the media, the BJP leader said, "Today, the excise department is generating revenues of 6-7 per cent, it is leading to an increase in revenues, which will further increase in the next year."

"We have increased our domestic production aiming towards industrial development," he added.



He said that the state has created investment, increased exports, and is also working towards increasing the use of green fuel.

"We have also brought the 'Wine policy' in the state, to encourage people to set up wine industries with local products," he added.

He further said today UP is the driver of the growth engine in the country.

"The state of Uttar Pradesh, which was seen as a criminal state before 2017, is now considered as the growth engine of the country," he said. (ANI)

