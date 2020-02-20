One apprehended at Calicut Airport for carrying over 1 kg gold

Karipur (Kerala) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has apprehended a person at Calicut International Airport in Kerala and seized 10 gold biscuits wrapped in black tape valuing around Rs 38 lakh, the CISF said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Thabilalam Syed Ibrahim, a resident of Tamilnadu's Thiruvadanai.

The gold biscuits were detected in the in a hand bag of the passenger during the X-ray baggage scanning at pre-embarkation security check on Tuesday. The gold biscuits weighed about 1166.7 gram, the CISF said.

"He had arrived from Doha by Air India Express flight and was further bound for Trivandrum by the same flight. On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document. Later, the accused was handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter," a CISF official said. (ANI)

