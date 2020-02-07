Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Customs Department at Chennai International Airport on Thursday arrested a person and seized gold and foreign currency.
The Customs seized 1.6 kg gold worth Rs 67.7 lakhs and British Pound sterling equivalent to Rs 9 lakhs.
Further investigation is underway, said a statement from Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport. (ANI)
One arrested at Chennai Airport, gold, foreign currency seized
ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2020 03:14 IST
