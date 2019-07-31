West Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bihar Police arrested a person for allegedly instigating "anti-national" sentiments and threatening "communal harmony" on a WhatsApp group.
He was arrested after sleuths of Cyber Cell nabbed him and handed him over to Bettiah Police.
"One person is arrested for anti-national posts on WhatsApp group. His posts are also a threat to communal harmony and religious fabric. Cyber Cell arrested him and handed him to Bettiah Police," said Jayant Kant, SP Bettiah.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
One arrested for "anti-national" messages on WhatsApp group in Bihar
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:33 IST
