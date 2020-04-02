One arrested for attacking BMC team in Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): One person was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees, which had gone to Dharavi to seal a building where a coronavirus positive patient was found.

The building is suspected to have been infected by the COVID-19.

According to police, a case has been registered under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Around eight other people are wanted in the case.

The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra, which is 335.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

