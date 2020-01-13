Police Inspector Shankar Autade speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI
One arrested for kidnapping, killing his friend in Pune

ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:30 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing his friend, the police said on Sunday.
According to Police Inspector Shankar Autade, the accused has confessed to the crime.
"The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakhs from his friend. Influenced by a film, the accused carried out the act on Saturday," he added. (ANI)

