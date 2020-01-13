Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing his friend, the police said on Sunday.
According to Police Inspector Shankar Autade, the accused has confessed to the crime.
"The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakhs from his friend. Influenced by a film, the accused carried out the act on Saturday," he added. (ANI)
One arrested for kidnapping, killing his friend in Pune
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:30 IST
