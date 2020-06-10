One arrested for posting offensive content online against 2 IPS officers

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a failed UPSC aspirant for allegedly tweeting offensive comment against 2 IPS women officers.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police had registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman was later released on bail. (ANI)

