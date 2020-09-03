One arrested for raping minor girl in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village under limits of Beta II police station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla.

DCP Shukla told reporters that the complaint of a 14-year-old minor girl being raped had been received on September 2 by the police.

"The accused was a neighbour of the victim and on the pretext of borrowing some matches gone to her place when she was alone and raped her," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

