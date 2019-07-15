One arrested for violence against doctors in Mumbai's Nair Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Police have arrested one person, accused of committing violence">violence against three resident doctors in Mumbai's Nair Hospital, while a search for two more accused is on, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-3, Abhinash Kumar said on Monday.

"Yesterday around 6:30 pm a patient named Raj Kishore Dixit died in the hospital following which three of his relatives destroyed property at the hospital and assaulted the doctors. We have registered an offence under Sections 353, 332, 504 and the relevant sections under the Medical Protection Act (MPA). One accused named Gajendra has been arrested while the search for the other two is on," Abhinash told reporters here.

Three resident doctors in the Nair Hospital were allegedly abused and attacked by kins of a 49-year-old patient who died in the hospital on Saturday. They also allegedly attacked security guards at the hospital and vandalized property in a fit of rage.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors has urged the government to make necessary changes to ensure the protection of doctors.

"We demand the state government to make necessary changes in the existing Doctor Protection Act and make solid norms on mob lynching. At the college administration level, security audits, pass system and emergency alarm system should be effective promptly and urgently in all colleges," the association said. (ANI)

