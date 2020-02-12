One arrested in AAP convoy attack, shooter had personal enmity with party volunteer: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): One accused has been arrested in connection with the firing incident at the convoy of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav, said Delhi Police on Wednesday adding that it was a case of personal enmity.

"One accused has been arrested. It is a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics. Further investigation is underway," said Delhi Police in a statement.

Earlier today Southwest Additional DCP Ingit Pratap Singh had asserted that Yadav was not the target of the attack but the assailant specifically attacked the AAP worker, who was shot dead in the incident. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the case.

Around four rounds were fired at the convoy of the Mehrauli MLA, while he was returning from a temple following his win in the Delhi elections on Tuesday. One AAP worker, Ashok Man has died and another was injured in the attack.

According to Delhi Police, Yadav reached Kishangarh at around 10:30 pm yesterday in an open gypsy.

"Yadav was leaving for home after meeting Ashok Man after which Ashok along with Harender (AAP volunteer who got injured during the incident) sat at the back seat of the gypsy where already four to five people were sitting. When they reached Asaf Ali road, one person shot at Ashok while Harendra got injured," said Delhi Police in a statement.

"The accused is a resident of Kishangarh and he gave a death threat to Ashok around 15 days ago. The accused person's nephew was shot in 2019 and the accused think that Ashok was behind that incident. Ashok and the accused are from the same village," Delhi Police added.

"The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav had said.

"Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack," he added.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections by winning 62 of the 70 seats on Tuesday. (ANI)

