One arrested in Bengaluru for betting during India vs New Zealand ODI match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): One person was arrested in for betting during yesterday's India vs New Zealand">India vs New Zealand ODI match, said City Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru.
Rs 55,000 cash and a mobile phone were seized from the man's possession, said CCB in a statement on Wednesday. He has been identified as Girish.
The hosts defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:52 IST
