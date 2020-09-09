One arrested in connection with sadhvi's gangrape in Godda, Jharkhand

Godda (Jharkhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): One accused has been arrested in connection with the gangrape of a sadhvi in Godda district of Jharkhand, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) YS Ramesh.

The police official also said that the incident which took place on the night of September 7 is being investigated at a fast pace.

The case against two known and two unknown accused in connection with the incident was filed on September 8, 2020, at the Muffasil police station.

"On the night of September 7, we got information regarding rape with a sadhvi at an ashram which comes under the jurisdiction of the Muffasil police station. Taking action the police team has arrested one accused Deepak Rana, he has many previous criminal charges against him," the Superintendent of Police told reporters here.

"We have also begun the process for medical examination and forensic investigations. We are following all the SOPs and will try to get justice delivered through a speedy trial," he added.

Deepak, who also has a criminal past, has confessed to his involvement in the crime, the police claimed.

Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren too had urged the Deputy Commissioner, Godda to take strict action in connection with the incident. (ANI)