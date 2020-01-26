One arrested in Gaurav Chandel murder case

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a person from Hapur in connection with the murder of Gaurav Chandel.

The accused has been identified as Umesh. He was nabbed following an encounter with the joint team of Noida Special Task Force and Hapur Police.

Gaurav was allegedly murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office earlier this month. The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram and his body was found near sector-123 of Greater Noida.

The state government had extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Chandel's family and promised the early arrest of his murderers. (ANI)

