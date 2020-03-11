One arrested in Hyderabad for circulating fake news on social media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A person has been arrested for allegedly circulating fake news on social media platforms with an intention to incite communal violence in the region, police said on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused was arrested by Banjara Hills police and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

Police said that they have warned the administrator of the WhatsApp group to ensure that no one in their group spreads any kind of fake news, which may result in communal violence. (ANI)

