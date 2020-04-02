Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person on the charge of hoarding over one lakh three-ply face masks worth Rs 35.84 lakh in Santacruz west area of the city.
The arrested person was sent to the police custody by the competent court till April 4. According to Mumbai Police, the accused was arrested under various sections of the Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)
One arrested in Mumbai for hoarding over one lakh masks
ANI | Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:41 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested one person on the charge of hoarding over one lakh three-ply face masks worth Rs 35.84 lakh in Santacruz west area of the city.