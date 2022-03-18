One BSF jawan killed, another goes missing as vehicle falls in water body in Assam

Mankachar (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): One jawan died and another has reportedly gone missing after a vehicle of the Border Security Force in which they were travelling met with an accident and fell into a deep water body in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along Indo-Bangladesh border on Friday.



The incident took place at the Jhaudanga area under the Mankachar police station along the Indo-Bangladesh border.



BSF official said that the body of a jawan was recovered from the water body and the driver of the vehicle is still missing.



Senior BSF officer CK Upadhyay said that five jawans including the driver had gone to the bordering area for patrolling.



"It is suspected that the driver of the vehicle had lost his control over the vehicle and it fell into the 20-30 feet deep water body. A Sub-Inspector, three jawans and the driver were travelling in the vehicle. Three among them had reached a safer place by swimming. The body of one of the two persons who were missing was found and another is still missing. The search operation is on," Upadhyay said.



Meanwhile, top officials of BSF, district police and administration have rushed to the spot. (ANI)