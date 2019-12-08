One can study lot of scriptures but still remain fool, put learning into practice: Prez Kovind

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the students to put their learning into practice as one can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool.

"One can study a lot of scriptures and still remain a fool. The real scholar is one who puts his or her learning into practice. So, in your quest for knowledge, never forget to put it into practice in the world around you, and improve it with your intellect," said Kovind, while addressing the students of Utkal University here.

President Kovind attended the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of the university here.

"This land is a seat of learning for entire humanity. Therefore, I feel honoured to be here among you all today. I am happy to participate in the concluding celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Utkal University. I congratulate all of you on this proud occasion," he said.

The university was founded in 1943 by the architects of modern Odisha and great freedom fighters. Kovind paid tribute to Barrister Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, Nilakantha Das, Godavarish Mishra, and Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati among others, who are remembered as the builders of new Odisha.

"I note with satisfaction that the foundation stone of the campus was laid by the first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad, in 1958. It was inaugurated by the second President of India, Dr S Radhakrishnan, in 1963," he said.

"After a gap of half a century, in 2013 Pranab Mukherjee delivered the convocation address here at this University. Continuing the special bond, I am happy to be a part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of this University," he added.

Earlier in the day, the President laid the foundation stone of the memorial for the Paika Rebellion Memorial at Barunei Hill in Khordha here to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion. The Paika rebellion was an armed rebellion against the British East India Company's rule in Odisha in 1817. (ANI)