Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): One civilian was killed and two others were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Line of Control in Shahpur area of Poonch district on Friday.
Tehsildar of Shahpur area, Naresh Kumar said, "One civilian dead and two injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in Shahpur area today." (ANI)
One civilian dead, two injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:17 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): One civilian was killed and two others were injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Line of Control in Shahpur area of Poonch district on Friday.