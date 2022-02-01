'One Class, One TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA to be expanded, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The government will expand the PM e-Vidya programme of 'One Class, One TV programme' from 12 to 200 television channels, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The move will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12, she added.

"Due to pandemic induced closure of schools, our children particularly in the rural areas and particularly of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections have lost two years of formal education. Most of these are children in government schools," she said.

The minister further said, "We recognize the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery. For this purpose one class one TV channel program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels."



"This will enable all states to provide supplementary education for classes in regional languages for classes 1 to 12. High-quality E content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via internet mobile phones, TV and through radio and digital teachers," Sitharaman further said.



The Finance Minister has also proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.

"A digital university will be established to provide access to students. Across the country for a word class quality universal education with personalized learning at their doorstep, this will be made available in different regional languages in ICT formats. The best public institutions and universities will collaborate," she added.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.(ANI)

