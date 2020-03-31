One coronavirus patient dies in Kerala, total cases at 215

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): One coronavirus patient has died in Kerala, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

"One COVID-19 patient died in Kerala today, he was from Thiruvananthapuram. Seven more persons have tested positive (2 from Thiruvananthapuram, 2 from Kasaragod, 1 each from Thrissur, Kollam, and Kannur)," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that total cases in the state are 215 so far, excluding those discharged.

A 'COVID-19 Centre' has been started by Kerala Chief Minister's Office on Twitter to address people's queries and respond to SOS messages and requests related to the prevailing situation.

There are over 1,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, with the number of active cases being upwards of the 1100 mark as of Monday evening. (ANI)