One COVID-19 patient passes away in Karnataka's Bagalkot

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): A COVID-19 positive patient passed away in Karnataka's Bagalkot on Friday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to four, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2650 including 184 people who have been discharged or cured or migrated, and 68 deaths, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)